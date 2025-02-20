MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi chief minister in presence of PM Modi at Ramlila Maidan

The 50-year-old was chosen as Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, in a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Feb 19

PTI Published 20.02.25, 09:28 AM
BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta with party leader Parvesh Verma after the BJP legislature party meeting, at the party office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta with party leader Parvesh Verma after the BJP legislature party meeting, at the party office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. PTI

Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and her Council of Ministers will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a return of the BJP in Delhi after 26 years.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, in a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited Gupta to form the new government after she staked claim for it late Wednesday evening at Raj Niwas. She will become the 9th Chief Minister of Delhi after the administration of oath by the LG.

Besides Gupta, six newly elected MLAs -- Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj -- will take oath as members of the new Council of Ministers, according to a government notification.

The new Council of Ministers headed by Gupta is likely to hold its first meeting at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 pm and could implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which eligible women will get a monthly payment of Rs 2,500, and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, party sources claimed.

The BJP ended a decade-long rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls held on February 5. The BJP last had power in Delhi way back in 1993-98.

First-time MLA Gupta having risen through the ranks of the BJP, shares close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, party leaders said.

A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councillor, Gupta is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.

She will also be the fourth BJP chief minister of Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj. She has the distinction of currently being the only woman CM in all the BJP-ruled states.

She won the Shalimar Bagh seat defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier this month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rekha Gupta Delhi Chief Minister Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mystery trail of blood in city: Brothers’ car crash leads to three dead kin at home

Pranay Kumar Dey, 44, who was in a car that crashed into a Metro pillar near the Avisikta crossing around 3.30am, told police that there were three “female bodies” at their home
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Reports confirm water at Sangam now fit for both bathing and ritual use

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT