Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra to be part of Delhi Cabinet, 6 MLAs to take oath as ministers

The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Rekha Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by PM Modi and other dignitaries

PTI Published 20.02.25, 10:02 AM
Newly-elected BJP MLA Parvesh Verma during the BJP legislature party meeting, at the party office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. PTI

The new Delhi government will have six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls, who will be administered the oath of office on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.

The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Ramlila Maidan later in the day.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

