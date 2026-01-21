Sourav Ganguly’s Kolkata residence to be recreated at Mumbai studio for biopic shoot

The groundwork for the much-anticipated biopic on Sourav Ganguly has begun, with director Vikramaditya Motwane spending four days in Kolkata to closely study the former Team India skipper’s Behala residence — a space that will be recreated in a Mumbai studio for the film shoot.

On Wednesday morning, Motwane arrived at Ganguly’s family home, Ma Mangal Chandi Bhavan, near Behala Chowrasta, accompanied by his team.

Dressed in beige trousers and a black T-shirt, the director meticulously surveyed the house, photographing and filming various sections as part of the film’s pre-production recce, as per Ananda Bazar Online.

According to Sourav Ganguly’s aide Tania, the detailed documentation is crucial. “Dada’s house will be recreated in a Mumbai studio. That’s why Vikram is taking extensive reference photographs,” she said.

If all goes as planned, shooting is expected to begin in March. The biopic will be filmed across multiple locations, including Kolkata, Mumbai and London.

While other family members stayed away from the public eye, the director and his team visited the adjacent house belonging to Ganguly’s wife, Dona Ganguly, which houses her dance institution, Diksha Manjari.

Motwane reportedly noted even the smallest details, including the names of the many trees on the premises, ensuring that the film is based on authenticity.

After completing the recce, Motwane met members of the Ganguly family and held brief discussions with them.

While reports from last year suggested that Mimi Chakraborty would portray Dona Ganguly on screen, sources now indicate a possible change. Motwane, along with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his team, is reportedly considering another Bengali actress for the role.

Final decisions will depend on an approval from Ganguly. The film is expected to feature a strong ensemble of actors from Bengal.

The biopic will chronicle Ganguly’s journey with the Indian cricket team till 2011. A child artiste from Mumbai is likely to be cast as his daughter Sana.