Friday, 14 November 2025

Red Fort blast probe: Delhi police ramp up CCTV and social media surveillance

Station-level officers are reviewing camera feeds around markets, transit corridors, border points, and sensitive installations, reporting any suspicious movement or activity to the control room

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 14.11.25, 06:24 PM
Police personnel conduct a flag march amid heavy rush of people, in the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, at Sarojini Nagar market, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

Police personnel conduct a flag march amid heavy rush of people, in the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, at Sarojini Nagar market, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. PTI

Delhi police have intensified digital surveillance and are monitoring social media closely for conversations, reactions and potential leads linked to the Red Fort blast, police sources said on Friday.

Multiple specialised teams are scanning posts, comments, videos, and online discussions round-the-clock to detect any signs of radicalisation, misinformation, provocation, or suspicious activity following the blast, said a source.

A senior police officer said that inputs from social media monitoring units will be immediately relayed to field teams for verification and action.

"Dedicated teams are assessing what people are posting or discussing online. Any suspicious activity or potential lead related to the blast will be flagged without delay," the officer said.

All district police units have been ordered to maintain heightened alertness and scrutinise CCTV footage across the city. Station-level officers are reviewing camera feeds around markets, transit corridors, border points, and sensitive installations, reporting any suspicious movement or activity to the control room.

"CCTV surveillance and social media monitoring are being undertaken simultaneously to ensure no clue is missed," the officer said, adding that patrols and pickets have also been increased.

Investigators are probing the possibility of coordinated attacks across four cities by what they describe as an interstate 'white-collar terror module'.

The car bomb near the Red Fort on Monday night killed 13 people and injured several others.

Police have traced the last movements of Dr Umar Nabi, the main suspect who drove the explosive-laden Hyundai i20, using over 50 CCTV cameras.

Police said that Dr Umar Nabi, along with two associates, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid, allegedly used encrypted apps.

The three had reportedly pooled more than Rs 26 lakh in cash and purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser to manufacture improvised explosive devices.

Delhi Police CCTV Cameras
