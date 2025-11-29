MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 29 November 2025

Real challenge before judiciary is at district courts level, says CJI Surya Kant

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of India, the CJI stressed that the foremost concern for any system must be ensuring that the district judiciary is able to deliver justice effectively to litigants

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 29.11.25, 10:21 PM
Justice Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant PTI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said the real challenge before the judiciary is at district courts level, describing them as the first point of contact for most citizens seeking justice.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of India, the CJI stressed that the foremost concern for any system must be ensuring that the district judiciary is able to deliver justice effectively to litigants.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The real challenge before the Indian judiciary is at the ground level. How swiftly, humanely and intelligently the district judiciary performs and how independently and fearlessly it delivers justice is the most important component of the entire judicial infrastructure," he said.

Also Read

He noted that nearly 70 per cent of litigants await the outcome of their cases at district courts and emphasised that the strength of the justice delivery system depends on how empowered and efficient these courts are.

"If district judiciary is enable to deliver to the consumer of justice, I think, that should be the first concern of any system. Seventy per cent of the litigants expect their fate at the district level," he added.

Advocating for alternative dispute resolution, the CJI said the old misconception that mediation would adversely affect the judiciary no longer holds ground.

"Mediation is becoming strong pillar of the profession itself. I realised that mediation is the very potential weapon which can write so many success stories in India also," he said.

CJI Kant said there is a need to retain good amount of young people in legal profession and for that, "we will have to protect them at initial stage and then promote them".

RELATED TOPICS

Judiciary Bar Council Of India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's US tariff surge triggers 28.5% drop in India’s exports, says GTRI report

Tariff-exempt items including smartphones, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products accounted for 40.3 per cent of India’s exports to the US in October but still recorded a 25.8 per cent decline
Balaram Das and his son Santu Das arrange paddy in Beraberi Purba Para in Hooghly’s Singur on Wednesday. Both of them believe that the SIR is necessary, but religion should not determine who stays and who goes.
Quote left Quote right

Have you seen the elitist list of documents the EC wants citizens to furnish?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT