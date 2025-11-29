Real challenge before judiciary is at district courts level, says CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said the real challenge before the judiciary is at district courts level, describing them as the first point of contact for most citizens seeking justice.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of India, the CJI stressed that the foremost concern for any system must be ensuring that the district judiciary is able to deliver justice effectively to litigants.

"The real challenge before the Indian judiciary is at the ground level. How swiftly, humanely and intelligently the district judiciary performs and how independently and fearlessly it delivers justice is the most important component of the entire judicial infrastructure," he said.

He noted that nearly 70 per cent of litigants await the outcome of their cases at district courts and emphasised that the strength of the justice delivery system depends on how empowered and efficient these courts are.

"If district judiciary is enable to deliver to the consumer of justice, I think, that should be the first concern of any system. Seventy per cent of the litigants expect their fate at the district level," he added.

Advocating for alternative dispute resolution, the CJI said the old misconception that mediation would adversely affect the judiciary no longer holds ground.

"Mediation is becoming strong pillar of the profession itself. I realised that mediation is the very potential weapon which can write so many success stories in India also," he said.

CJI Kant said there is a need to retain good amount of young people in legal profession and for that, "we will have to protect them at initial stage and then promote them".