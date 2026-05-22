India to host Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 26

India will host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 26, bringing together top diplomats from the United States, Japan and Australia to discuss regional and global developments and deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting, to be held at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, will see the participation of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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Japan’s foreign ministry said Motegi will visit India for three days from Monday to attend the meeting. The US State Department has also confirmed that Rubio will travel to India from Saturday after attending the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden.

“In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, D.C. on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the MEA added.