MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 May 2026

India to host Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi on May 26

The meeting, to be held at the invitation of external affairs minister S Jaishankar, will see the participation of Australian foreign minister Penny Wong, Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US secretary of state Marco Rubio

Reuters, Our Web Desk Published 22.05.26, 01:00 PM
Quad countries

Representational Image Shutterstock

India will host the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 26, bringing together top diplomats from the United States, Japan and Australia to discuss regional and global developments and deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting, to be held at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, will see the participation of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan’s foreign ministry said Motegi will visit India for three days from Monday to attend the meeting. The US State Department has also confirmed that Rubio will travel to India from Saturday after attending the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Sweden.

“In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Ministers will build on discussions held in Washington, D.C. on 1 July 2025. They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“During their visit to New Delhi, the Foreign Ministers of Australia and Japan, and the United States Secretary of State are also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the External Affairs Minister and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the MEA added.

RELATED TOPICS

Quad Nation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroach Janta Party founder’s parents lose sleep as satirical platform explodes online

Abhijeet Dipke’s mother said she hoped her son would avoid politics and focus instead on building a career
Vinesh Phogat
Quote left Quote right

Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should cause of wrestling suffer

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT