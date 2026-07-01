J&K police, army locked in another squabble after Ramban roadblock video surfaces

Jammu and Kashmir police are facing the ire of army veterans for the second time in a week after a viral video purportedly showed Ramban SSP Arun Gupta in a heated altercation with military personnel over the alleged illegal blocking of a road that left thousands of vehicles stranded.

The video, believed to be from early June, surfaced a day after the face-off between the military and the police in neighbouring Kishtwar, in which a group of 30 to 40 soldiers led by army officers allegedly scaled the gate and boundary walls of a police station and roughed up cops, including middle-rung officers.

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The fresh video shared by army veterans reportedly shows Gupta fuming at the army men from a Rashtriya Rifles unit for setting up an illegal blockade. The senior superintendent of police is heard telling the jawans that he will lodge an FIR against them. The Telegraph couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video and neither the police nor the army has publicly reacted to it.

“What is this nonsense? Five thousand vehicles are stranded because of the blockade. If you do this, I will register an FIR,” a man resembling SSP Gupta is seen shouting at them in a 71-second video, wagging his fingers and asking his subordinates to click photographs of the jawans. A jawan, whose face is not visible in the video, denies setting up a naka.

Former 15 Corps chief K.J.S. Dhillon said on X: “Zero on responsibility and accountability. The worst behaviour I have seen in the area where synergy is the key to peace and harmony. Need to correct at the earliest in the interest of larger national aim.”