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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

DKS caution as SIR begins with warning on welfare risks from voter roll deletions

Deputy chief minister cites Bengal examples and urges residents across Karnataka to complete enumeration forms during the month-long verification exercise

Cynthia Chandran Published 01.07.26, 07:35 AM
Karnataka SIR voter verification drive

A booth-level officer verifies voter details during the SIR in Shivamogga, Karnataka, on Tuesday. PTI

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday cautioned residents on the importance of protecting their voting rights, saying they could eventually lose out on welfare benefits if their names were deleted during the SIR.

Shivakumar was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after filling the enumeration form on the first day of the month-long SIR process that started in the state on Tuesday. Urging people to ensure that their names are on the electoral roll, Shivakumar warned that those who lose their voting rights could also lose government benefits.

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The SIR in other states led to lakhs of deletions and complaints, with many in Bengal approaching tribunals, alleging they have been wrongfully disenfranchised. Accompanied by his wife Usha, Shivakumar filled the enumeration form at his official residence in the presence of the Bengaluru South deputy commissioner and senior district election officials.

Shivakumar said: “I appeal to everyone, please save your vote, save your life. The Karnataka government will support your vote. The officers will give enumeration forms. Your right to vote is your right to life. If you lose your voting rights, you may face difficulties in accessing government welfare schemes in the future, including Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, pension benefits and other state government services. A process to verify the details of beneficiaries under various schemes will begin soon, although no scheme will be discontinued immediately.”

Shivakumar said residents might miss out on schemes tied to ration cards, as has happened in Bengal. The Bengal government has launched a drive to weed out “ineligible and ghost beneficiaries” of the food and supplies department’s cheap grain scheme. The order clarified that the 63 lakh people whose names were deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR should be identified and their ration cards deactivated.

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Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Karnataka Karnataka Government
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