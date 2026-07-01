SC notice but no relief to Asaram Bapu as top court refuses stay on life sentence

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Rajasthan government and a rape survivor on a plea by Asaram Bapu challenging a high court order upholding his conviction and life sentence in a 2013 case.

The top court, however, refused to stay Asaram’s conviction and life sentence.

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A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu also turned down Asaram’s bail plea sought on medical grounds. “We will not consider usual health issues. If medical bail is to be given, it would be only if your life is in danger,” Justice Sundresh told senior counsel D. Sheshadri Naidu, appearing for Asaram.

While seeking the response of the state government and the victim within three weeks, the bench said Asaram was free to make an “urgent hearing” mention plea in case of any medical emergency.

A trial court in Jodhpur had in 2018 convicted Asaram and handed him a life sentence for raping a minor at his ashram. His appeal was dismissed by the high court in May this year.