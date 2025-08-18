Rajya Sabha clears Indian Ports Bill 2025, replacing colonial-era law

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, which seeks to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business, and ensure optimum utilisation of India's coastline.

The Indian Ports Bill 2025, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 12, was moved for consideration in the Upper House in the afternoon session amid noisy protests by the Opposition, who later staged a walkout demanding discussion on electoral rolls revision in Bihar.

"This is more than a legislative change. It is a strategic intervention to reposition India's maritime sector for the 21st century," Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said while moving the legislation.

Elaborating how India has expanded its port capacity and cargo handling drastically while cutting down ship turnaround times by nearly 49 per cent through mechanisation and digitalisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonowal said, "Despite this progress, we are still governed by a colonial relic — the Indian Ports Act of 1908."

This outdated statute lacks provisions for long-term planning, modern environmental safeguards, and efficient dispute resolution. It is a legislative framework from a bygone era, unsuited for a modern, digitalised maritime ecosystem, the minister said.

"The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 is our answer to this challenge. It is the product of extensive consultation with coastal states, industry stakeholders, and the public, embodying the spirit of cooperative federalism," he asserted.

He informed that the Bill is meticulously designed to align with the global best practices and decriminalises certain offences and removes outdated provisions replacing them with modern and relevant provisions, while ushering in more transparency in port tariff.

Later, replying to the discussion on the Bill, Sonowal said the ministry was neglected by the Congress, alleging that in ten years from 2004 to 2014, only one new legislation was brought.

On the other hand, he said, the NDA government has brought in 11 new legislations in the last 11 years and listed the new legislations related to the ministry brought by the Modi government.

"They (Congress) did not have any legislative reform in their mind," he asserted, adding the over 100 years old laws made by the British have become outdated and were not in sync with modern times.

Sonowal said, "If the laws are modern, competitive, effective, business friendly, eco-friendly and people-friendly then only we can take the country forward through this bill.

Referring to the Opposition who had staged a walkout, Sonowal said Congress and their alliance at least should "develop sense of respect to the nation because they are also citizens of the country".

They have also a big role to play as Opposition, the minister said, adding the role of Opposition is not only to oppose but they always posses two important qualities of "responsibility and responsiveness".

"But in this case, I have seen it. It is missing, very sad," Sonowal said.

The minister said the Indian Port Bill 2025 has been brought after wider consultations with all stake-holders, all coastal states and users of ports.

"This is the power of reforms. This is through which we are going to make India one of the leading maritime nations in the world," Sonowal asserted.

"In line with our international obligation, the Bill empowers the government to direct ports to establish a maritime single window system enabling seamless electronic data exchange and improving the ease of doing business," the minister said.

Participating in the discussion, Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) supported the bill and said the new legislation is aimed to make Indian ports stronger, asserting that port connectivity is the need of the hour keeping in mind India's ambition to become a developed nation.

Similarly, Praful Patel (NCP) also said if India has to become the third largest economy in the world, it will not be happening without development of infrastructure development, specially the ports which are crucial for exports and imports.

He said the country needs to bring its legislations on par with all other maritime nations of the world.

BJP members Kanad Purkayastha, Mayankkumar Nayak and Mithlesh Kumar along with Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha (TDP), and Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju (BRS) supported the Bill while stressing on its significance for boosting India's maritime trade.

The Bill aims to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports besides establishment of the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector, he said while moving the bill for consideration and passage.

It also provides for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; and provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes.

