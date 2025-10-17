Rajnath, Yogi to flag off first BrahMos missiles from Lucknow unit, boost UP defence hub

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar on Saturday, an official statement said.

The statement said it will not only prove to be a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defense products.

BrahMos Aerospace, the manufacturer of the "BrahMos" supersonic missile system, has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new Integration and Test Facility in Lucknow. This state-of-the-art unit became fully operational after its inauguration on May 11, 2025. It houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing, and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian Armed Forces.

According to the statement, during the event, the defence minister and the chief minister will inaugurate the Booster Building and witness a demonstration of the booster docking process. Presentations will also be held on the airframe and avionics, the PDI (Pre-Dispatch Inspection) in the Warhead Building, and the BrahMos simulator equipment.

A tree plantation programme, a storage trolley demonstration, a GST Bill presentation, and a demonstration of the Mobile Autonomous Launcher will also be held on the occasion. The production of BrahMos missiles will generate sustained GST revenue for Uttar Pradesh and create employment opportunities for highly skilled youth.

The assembly, integration, and testing of missiles here are carried out according to high technical standards. With the departure of the first consignment from this unit, the state has become a strong partner in the "Make in India, Make for the World" campaign, the statement said.

The Lucknow BrahMos unit is the first facility in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor where the entire process, from missile system manufacturing to final testing, is carried out indigenously, it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.