MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Railways begin trial to confirm tickets for waiting passengers 24 hours before departure

Ministry officials assured that the pilot project would become part of the policy only after receiving a positive response from the passengers

PTI Published 11.06.25, 04:35 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A trial was launched in which the confirmed status of waiting list passengers was announced 24 hours before a train's departure, instead of the current practice of notifying passengers just 4 hours before, the Railway Ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry officials assured that the pilot project would become part of the policy only after receiving a positive response from the passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have started this pilot project in the Bikaner Division, where charts are being prepared 24 hours before the train departure. The current practice is doing so before 4 hours," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.

He noted that this trial was being done keeping in mind the concerns of passengers who remain uncertain about their journey due to a waiting ticket. "Now, if they know 24 hours before that their tickets are confirmed, they can plan their travel better," he added. However, once a ticket is confirmed, passengers will lose a substantial chunk of the ticket amount as penalty in case of cancellation.

According to the cancellation policy, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled between 48 hours and 12 hours before departure, passengers will receive 25 per cent of the ticket amount back. If cancelled between 12 hours and 4 hours before departure, they will receive only 50 per cent.

"Seats or berths falling vacant due to cancellation will be filled up through the current booking system," officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Railways
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Needs to be thought...': Mohan Yadav's 'lesson to society' remark over Meghalaya murder

The chief minister’s full statement, made to ANI, framed the incident as a “lesson to society,” urging families to reflect carefully while arranging marriages
Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting his murder, in Indore, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

If for any reason the image or tourism of Meghalaya has been affected, then I express regret over it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT