Railway board orders four Delhi-NCR zones to replace non-compliant diesel generator sets amid pollution concerns

The Railway Board has asked four zones to replace or convert non-compliant diesel generator (DG) sets, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

In a letter dated November 18, the Board told the Northern, North Central, North Western, and West Central zones to "replace the non-compliant DG sets with compliant DG sets".

Where replacements are not possible, zones can convert the DG sets to dual fuel mode or install a Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD).

The instruction follows a communication from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to the Railway Board on October 26, seeking compliance with CAQM directives.

"All units including Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Office establishments, Banks, Mobile Tower Buildings, Health Care Facilities, Railway Stations, Metro Stations, Bus Terminals, Embassies etc. under your jurisdiction are required to replace the non-compliant DG Sets with the compliant DG Sets or convert to Dual fuel mode or installed with RECD, as applicable, to control air pollution due to operation of DG sets," the DPCC said.

"You are also well aware that Delhi faces grave air pollution particularly in the winter season and the level of pollutants goes much beyond the prescribed standards for Ambient Air Quality," it added.

The DPCC pointed out that the entire Union Territory of Delhi is an Air Pollution Control area under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. CAQM issued directives in 2023 and 2024 for regulated use of DG sets.

The committee also listed five specific directions for DG sets of different capacities, from under 19 kV to 800 kV, with required actions for each.

Over the past month, Delhi authorities have imposed Rs 2.36 crore in fines, issued over 200 show-cause notices, and ordered the closure of 48 construction sites for violating dust-control norms.

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the punitive action, backed by real-time surveillance and field inspections, reflects the government’s focus on confronting pollution "with measurable, science-led enforcement rather than hollow announcements".

Since October 15, the DPCC has inspected 1,262 construction sites larger than 500 sqm. A total of 747 construction projects are registered on the DPCC’s Dust Pollution Control Self-Assessment Portal, which integrates real-time video fencing, PM2.5 and PM10 sensors, and public display boards showing each project’s compliance status.

Sirsa said the government is "determined to deliver measurable on-ground results" through inspections, enforcement, and inter-agency coordination.

Of the sites inspected, more than 200 received show-cause notices, 48 were ordered closed, and 35 penalised, resulting in over Rs 2.36 crore in environmental compensation.

DPCC teams are also monitoring neighborhoods for unregistered or illegal construction. Of 4,881 mapped localities, 467 have been surveyed, flagging 33 violations for immediate action.

Remote oversight ensures "every project remains under live scrutiny at every hour of the day", the minister said.

Checks are also being conducted on diesel generator sets, enforcing the installation of retrofit emission-control devices and urging industries to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) in line with CAQM directives.

A citywide virtual training for officials of registered construction projects was held on November 17, with coordination involving MCD, NDMC, PWD, CPWD, DDA, DMRC, and DJB.

Sirsa personally reviewed dust mitigation measures in Palam, Dwarka, and Mahipalpur, areas with high suspended dust levels from construction, traffic, and waste. He instructed officials to ensure proper barricading, anti-dust netting, treated-water sprinkling, debris removal, and adherence to construction rules along road repairs and footpath reconstruction stretches.

More than 1,800 enforcement personnel, along with 35 dedicated DPCC teams, are deployed across the city.

Dust suppression and sweeping operations have been intensified at 62 traffic hotspots, with agencies ensuring timely water sprinkling, construction compliance, and immediate corrective action based on daily inspection reports.