Delhi’s toxic air triggers rise in pregnancy-related complaints; doctors urge precautions, not panic

1 8 People walk at Lodhi Garden amid morning smog as air quality remains in the ‘poor’ category, in New Delhi. (Photos: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors in Delhi are reporting a surge in complaints from pregnant women experiencing breathlessness, fatigue and elevated blood pressure as the Capital continues to reel under hazardous air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for the seventh consecutive day at 398 on Thursday.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 and PM10 can affect the placenta, reduce oxygen supply to the foetus and increase the risk of pre-term birth. Yet, they caution against anxiety-driven decisions such as sudden travel or relocation.

2 8 Vehicles ply on a road amid smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi.

Dr Swapnil Agrahari, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital, said, "Pregnant women are understandably anxious, but it's important not to act in haste. Travelling out of the city during peak pollution months can itself cause stress and expose women to infections."

She advised using N95 masks, air purifiers, keeping windows sealed, staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours.

3 8 A thick blanket of smog covers an area as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi.

Dr Yashica Gudesar, director and unit head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, warned that poor air quality can worsen fatigue, nausea and respiratory discomfort, but added that managing stress is equally important. "The focus should be on building daily resilience," she said.

Recommending indoor air-purifying plants such as areca palm or peace lily, she also suggested natural detoxifiers like jaggery for mild respiratory benefits.

4 8 A thick blanket of smog covers an area near Signature Bridge as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi.

"Regular monitoring can ensure that even in challenging environmental conditions, both mother and baby remain safe and well-supported," she added.

Despite some experts suggesting temporary relocation for those with the means, most emphasised steady preventive care and medical supervision. With the city’s cloud-seeding efforts failing to improve the situation, doctors reiterated the need for awareness over alarm.

5 8 A man covers his face while walking past a bus displaying the map of India amid poor air quality conditions, in New Delhi.

Dr Astha Dayal, director, obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, said, "We are seeing firsthand how rising pollution affects expecting mothers and is also causing a panic situation for them. Studies show that prolonged exposure to severe smog can increase risks of low birth weight, pre-term birth, and respiratory issues. But we don't need to take panic-driven decisions like sudden travel or staying indoors for days, which aren't practical."

6 8 A man rows a boat near Signature Bridge shrouded in smog as air quality deteriorates, in New Delhi.

She added that staying hydrated and continuing prenatal care remain essential. "With consistent precautions, most pregnant women can safely navigate this period without anxiety overwhelming their pregnancy experience," she said.

7 8 Vehicles ply on a road amid smog as air quality remains in the ‘poor’ category, near Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, 21 of the 40 monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ AQI levels above 400 on Thursday, including DTU, Burari, Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Okhla, Bawana and Wazirpur. Pollution levels in the ‘severe’ category can affect even healthy individuals.

8 8 Sprinklers run on the lawns near Kartavya Path amid morning smog as air quality remains in the ‘poor’ category, in New Delhi.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 11.4°C, slightly below normal, while the relative humidity stood at 95% at 8.30 am, the IMD said.