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Rahul Gandhi vows to fight discrimination against ‘Bahujans’: ‘No representation in senior leadership of any institutions'

The members of the delegation explained how, despite the existence of official policies mandating adherence to the roster system for promotions, they face systemic discrimination in this regard, Gandhi said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 30.03.26, 12:31 PM
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi PTI

The leader of the opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, vowed in Lok Sabha to fight against the discrimination against the ‘Bahujans’ who have ‘absolutely no representation in the senior positions in any institutions’, on Monday.

The Congress leader’s statement came as he posted a video of his recent interaction with a delegation of members of the SC-ST Welfare Association of the Gramin Bank.

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“A few days ago, I met with a delegation from the SC-ST Welfare Association of the Gramin Bank at a ‘Jan Sansad.’ As I listened carefully to their grievances, the very point I have consistently emphasised was reaffirmed: the ‘Bahujans’ (marginalised masses) hold absolutely no representation in the senior positions of this institution,” said Gandhi in his post in Hindi, accompanying the video of the interaction.

“Their career advancement is frequently stalled under various pretexts, sometimes citing performance issues, and at other times, citing a lack of merit,” Gandhi added.

While the policy of reservation enables members of these communities to secure jobs at the entry level, reaching higher-ranking positions thereafter is rendered virtually impossible for them due to this systemic, policy-driven discrimination, Gandhi claimed.

"It was distressing to learn of this situation, yet it came as absolutely no surprise that Dalits and Adivasis have never been given the opportunity to reach the apex positions within these banks. I have consistently reiterated this very truth from every available platform," he said.

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