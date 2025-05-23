Who asked Trump to mediate between India & Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Jaishankar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again posed tough questions to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding 'Operation Sindoor'.

Rahul on Friday claimed that India's foreign policy has "collapsed" and asked Jaishankar to explain why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan and who asked US President Donald Trump to "mediate" between the two South Asian neighbours.

Rahul tagged a post by the Congress which carried a video clip of Jaishankar answering questions on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent tensions between India and Pakistan, during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS "Will JJ explain: Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to “mediate” between India & Pakistan?" Rahul said.

"India's foreign policy has collapsed," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed.

Will JJ explain:



• Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan?

• Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan?

• Who asked Trump to “mediate” between India & Pakistan?



India’s foreign policy has collapsed. https://t.co/m8q2lAFRm4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2025

Rahul on Thursday had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having compromised with India's prestige and asked him why he sacrificed the nation's interests by agreeing to halting of military hostilities against Pakistan.

"Modi ji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell: Why did you believe Pakistan's statement on terrorism? Why did you sacrifice India's interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised with the prestige of India!," he had said in a post on X.

Congress leaders have been hitting out at the External Affairs Minister, calling him "Jaichand Jaishankar".

The reference is from the epic poem 'Prithviraj Raso' in which Jaichand, a Rajput ruler, is said to be allied with Muhammad Ghori against another Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan.

AICC secretary in the office of the Congress president Gaurav Pandhi said, "Every single day that Jaichand Jaishankar continues as the Minister of External Affairs, he remains not just a liability but a serious threat to India's national interests. He should be removed from office without delay, and an independent inquiry must be instituted to investigate his failures.

The Congress has been questioning the government for halting Operation Sindoor at a time when the armed forces were going strong and taking decisive action against terror camps in Pakistan.

The war of words between Congress and BJP over their leaders' statements on the Indo-Pak conflict has intensified this week, with the ruling party calling Rahul Gandhi "modern age Mir Jafar" and the opposition party describing Jaishankar as "new age Jaichand".

The two parties traded barbs over their remarks on Operation Sindoor and also posted memes on social media, each suggesting that the other has betrayed the nation.

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi have attacked Jaishankar, alleging he had forewarned Pakistan about Operation Sindoor.

The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

On May 10, Trump had announced that India and Pakistan agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks "mediated" by Washington.