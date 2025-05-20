After Rahul Gandhi asks 'how many aircraft lost', Indian Air Force posts Rafale jets in video

As political tensions continue to simmer over the conduct of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a striking new video to celebrate the bravery, valour and heroism of India's armed forces.

1 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of the video comes shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reignited his criticism of external affairs minister S. Jaishankar over the reported loss of Indian aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

2 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

Gandhi accused the government of informing Pakistan at the outset of the operation — a move he called “a crime.”

3 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

“How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew?” Gandhi asked pointedly on May 19, referencing Jaishankar’s earlier remarks that India had informed Pakistan at the beginning of the operation.

4 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

The high-octane footage captures the awe-inspiring might of India’s defense machinery — from supersonic jets piercing the sky to fearless commandos leaping into action across rugged terrains.

5 11 Rafale jet in action (Screengrab)

The visual montage includes frontline aircraft like the Rafale, Su-30MKI and Tejas roaring above mountains, accompanied by elite paratroopers and Special Forces engaged in intense combat drills.

6 11 Rafale jets (Screengrab)

Set to a powerful patriotic score, the video underlines India's self-reliance in defense production under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

7 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

The footage also spotlights women officers in key operational roles, highlighting the inclusive and modern spirit of today's armed forces.

8 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

It concludes with the IAF motto, “Touch the Sky with Glory”, marking the video as more than a display of military prowess — a heartfelt tribute to every soldier’s courage and a call for national pride and unity.

9 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

Rahul vs Jaishankar

Earlier on X, Gandhi reshared a post and wrote, “EAM Jaishankar’s silence isn’t just telling — it’s damning. So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”

10 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

This was Gandhi’s second public statement on the matter, following his May 17 post that stated, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?”

11 11 Screengrab from IAF's video

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement pushing back strongly against the allegations: “External Affairs Minister had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Op Sindoor’s commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out.”