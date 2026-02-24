MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Sandakphu receives season’s second snowfall, boosts tourism hopes in Darjeeling hills

This follows season’s first snowfall on February 21, which occurred after a gap of nearly 10 months

Our Web Desk Published 24.02.26, 04:02 PM

Videograb

Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal, witnessed the season’s second spell of snowfall on Tuesday, bringing cheer to stakeholders dependent on hill tourism and tourists.

Snowfall began in the morning and continued for several hours, turning the landscape white and sending temperatures plunging. Tourists visiting the popular vantage point thronged open areas to experience the fresh spell of snow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes days after Sandakphu recorded the season’s first snowfall on February 21 after a gap of nearly 10 months. Although that spell was brief, it had sparked enthusiasm among visitors and local tourism operators.

Members of the Singalila Land Rovers Owners’ Association, expressed optimism that the fresh snowfall would boost tourist footfall in the coming days. Snowfall in the Sandakphu-Phalut belt typically occurs between December and February.

The latest spell follows snowfall reported earlier this winter in parts of North Sikkim, including Lachung, Lachen, Zero Point and Katao, as well as at Tsomgo Lake and Nathula in East Sikkim.

With snowfall now reaching the hills of North Bengal again, the region is expected to see a surge in tourist arrivals, providing relief to the local tourism sector.

RELATED TOPICS

Sandakphu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Banerjee, the provider: How Bengal govt doles, schemes help people from birth to death

From Swasthya Sathi for health to Samabyathi for cremation and burial, the Trinamool’s welfare measures cover a citizen’s life
Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib arrives at Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning by Delhi Police in connection with protests at the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi
Quote left Quote right

Proud of my Babbar Sher comrades who have raised their voices against the compromised PM

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT