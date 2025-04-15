MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan: Rahul Gandhi launches Congress reforms drive in Gujarat’s Modasa

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the first objective is to strengthen the party organisation by empowering District Congress Committees (DCC) and their presidents, and by introducing a new system of accountability

PTI Published 15.04.25, 12:39 PM
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi, Monday, April 14, 2025.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would kick-start the process of organisational reforms in the party on Tuesday when he launches the first meet to empower District Congress Committee under the 'Sangathan Sirjan Abhiyan' in Gujarat's Modasa.

Ahead of the meet, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the first objective is to strengthen the party organisation by empowering District Congress Committees (DCC) and their presidents, and by introducing a new system of accountability.

"This is just the beginning," the Congress leader said on X.

He said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that 2025 is the year of organisational reforms and Gandhi will be in Gujarat to kick-start this process.

The Congress president has appointed 43 AICC observers and 183 PCC observers for the selection of DCC presidents starting from Gujarat and their first meeting is being held in Modasa town.

AICC observers are tasked with overseeing the process of selection and appointment of the presidents of DCC.

The decision to appoint DCC presidents was taken at the just-concluded AICC session held in Ahmedabad on April 9.

Kharge had said at the AICC session that the DCC presidents will be empowered and made accountable and they will also have a say in the selection of party candidates.

Gandhi had said they are making the DCCs and their chiefs as the foundation of the Congress party.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

