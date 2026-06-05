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regular-article-logo Friday, 05 June 2026

Cry against Ram G 'hurry' as civil groups oppose rushed MGNREGA replacement plan

NREGA Sangharsh Morcha demands wider consultations and seeks halt to new rural jobs law before its July 1 rollout alleging feedback process is a farce

Our Special Correspondent Published 05.06.26, 04:49 AM
MGNREGA replacement plan Ram G act

A protest against the VB-G RAM G in Bengaluru in March. File picture

An umbrella body of civil society organisations on Thursday alleged that the Union government was trying to implement the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act in a hurried manner without granting adequate time for consultations.

The ministry of rural development (MoRD) on May 23 notified the draft rules of the VB-G RAM G Act and allowed 30 days’ time for feedback on the rules. The MoRD has announced that the new law, which will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), will come into force from July 1.

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In a statement, the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha (NSM), an umbrella body of several civil society organisations working on the implementation of the rural job scheme, said the law was passed in haste in both Houses of Parliament in December 2025. The rules are being framed in a hurried manner too, the NSM alleged.

“The rules were released on 23rd May, 2026, with the feedback deadline set for 21st June — yet MoRD has already announced G RAM G will be implemented from 1st July. The consultation is plainly farce; the Ministry has no intention of meaningfully engaging with public recommendations,” it said.

The NSM has demanded that the implementation of the RAM G law be immediately halted and proper consultations conducted with worker representatives and civil society groups on the proposed rules.

RELATED TOPICS

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) VB-G RAM G Act Indian Government NREGA Sangharsh Morcha
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