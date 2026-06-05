Cry against Ram G 'hurry' as civil groups oppose rushed MGNREGA replacement plan

An umbrella body of civil society organisations on Thursday alleged that the Union government was trying to implement the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act in a hurried manner without granting adequate time for consultations.

The ministry of rural development (MoRD) on May 23 notified the draft rules of the VB-G RAM G Act and allowed 30 days’ time for feedback on the rules. The MoRD has announced that the new law, which will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), will come into force from July 1.

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In a statement, the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha (NSM), an umbrella body of several civil society organisations working on the implementation of the rural job scheme, said the law was passed in haste in both Houses of Parliament in December 2025. The rules are being framed in a hurried manner too, the NSM alleged.

“The rules were released on 23rd May, 2026, with the feedback deadline set for 21st June — yet MoRD has already announced G RAM G will be implemented from 1st July. The consultation is plainly farce; the Ministry has no intention of meaningfully engaging with public recommendations,” it said.

The NSM has demanded that the implementation of the RAM G law be immediately halted and proper consultations conducted with worker representatives and civil society groups on the proposed rules.