Raghav Chadha dons Blinkit uniform to spotlight gig work pressure in quick commerce

Earlier, while raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he urged the House to look beyond convenience and consider the human cost of ultra-fast deliveries

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 12.01.26, 07:32 PM
Screengrab

Screengrab Sourced from X

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday shared a video of himself working as a Blinkit delivery agent, aiming to draw attention to the daily pressures faced by gig workers in India’s fast-expanding quick commerce sector.

Posting the video on X, Chadha wrote: “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day.”

The Punjab Rajya Sabha MP said he wanted to step away from policy discussions to experience conditions on the ground.

In the video, Chadha is seen wearing Blinkit’s yellow uniform and helmet, riding pillion on a delivery partner’s motorcycle while completing multiple orders across the city.

The footage tracks what appears to be a routine work shift, highlighting the pace and physical strain of last-mile deliveries.

Chadha has repeatedly criticised 10-minute delivery promises by quick commerce platforms, arguing that such timelines push workers to take risks on the road to meet unrealistic targets.

Earlier, while raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he urged the House to look beyond convenience and consider the human cost of ultra-fast deliveries.

"I want to tell you that these people are not robots. They are also someone's father, husband, brother, or son. The House should think about them. And the cruelty of this 10-minute delivery should end," he had said earlier.

Through his latest post, Chadha sought to underline that debate with lived experience, placing the spotlight firmly on delivery workers and their safety.

