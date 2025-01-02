'Pushpa 2' stampede case: NHRC seeks action taken report from Hyderabad police chief

The NHRC has sought an action taken report within four weeks from the Hyderabad police chief on the death of a woman in a stampede at a theatre in the Telangana capital early December where 'Pushpa 2' movie was screened, according to the case's proceedings.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also said that the allegations in the stampede case be inquired by a senior rank police officer and sought "needful action" on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint was filed with the NHRC on December 5 and registered on December 17, as per the proceedings. The commission took action on January 1 and has sought a detailed action taken report "within four weeks".

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 where the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' movie was screened and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13.

The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison in Hyderabad on December 14.

According to the proceedings, the complainant has drawn attention of the commission towards death of a woman allegedly "due to lathi charge" by the police of Chikkadpally who accompanied Allu Arjun during a promotional show of 'Pushpa 2'. The stampede that happened there resulted in "serious injuries" to the woman and her two children, the complainant said.

"He has further alleged that lathi charge resorted to by police officials and lack of necessary arrangements, when film star Allu Arjun entered the theatre, resulted in the death" of the woman and injuries to her children, it said.

The complainant has requested the "intervention" of the NHRC to take "necessary action on erring police officials who had resorted to the lathi charge," it adds.

"Therefore, let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to have the allegations inquired by a senior rank police officer, ensure the needful action and submit the detailed action taken report to the Commission within four weeks," as per the proceedings.

The Registry has pointed out that as per the CMIS record of the Commission, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, Hyderabad has "registered the matter vide case No. 2065/36/2/2024", it said.

"However, as per the website of the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, all the posts of the Chairperson and Members are lying vacant in the SHRC, hence, there is no possibility of taking cognisance by the Commission in the matter," as per the proceedings.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.