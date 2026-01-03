Puri road blocked over child’s death

Tension gripped Puri on Friday after a five-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on Bada Danda, the town’s main thoroughfare.

According to reports, the child, identified as Sreyansh Dey, was travelling on a scooty with his grandfather to buy snacks when an SUV rammed the two-wheeler from behind near Balagandhi Square. Both sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to hospital, where the child succumbed during treatment.

Soon after the death, locals staged a blockade on Bada Danda with the child’s body. Protesters alleged that the SUV was being driven at breakneck speed and that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

“We are not even safe to walk on Bada Danda. What is the police doing?” an agitator said.

The situation escalated as protesters burnt tyres on the road, demanding strict action against the driver and justice for the bereaved family. Traffic movement on the stretch was disrupted for several hours.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the child’s family.

Police have seized the SUV involved in the accident and detained the driver for

questioning.