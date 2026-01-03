MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 January 2026

Puri road blocked over child’s death

According to reports, the child, identified as Sreyansh Dey, was travelling on a scooty with his grandfather to buy snacks when an SUV rammed the two-wheeler from behind near Balagandhi Square

Subhashish Mohanty Published 03.01.26, 10:06 AM
Agitators block a stretch of Bada Danda in Puri on Friday.

Agitators block a stretch of Bada Danda in Puri on Friday. Picture by Sarat Kumar Patra

Tension gripped Puri on Friday after a five-year-old boy was killed in a road accident on Bada Danda, the town’s main thoroughfare.

According to reports, the child, identified as Sreyansh Dey, was travelling on a scooty with his grandfather to buy snacks when an SUV rammed the two-wheeler from behind near Balagandhi Square. Both sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to hospital, where the child succumbed during treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after the death, locals staged a blockade on Bada Danda with the child’s body. Protesters alleged that the SUV was being driven at breakneck speed and that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

“We are not even safe to walk on Bada Danda. What is the police doing?” an agitator said.

The situation escalated as protesters burnt tyres on the road, demanding strict action against the driver and justice for the bereaved family. Traffic movement on the stretch was disrupted for several hours.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh for the child’s family.

Police have seized the SUV involved in the accident and detained the driver for
questioning.

RELATED TOPICS

Road Accident Puri
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Grok AI floods X with sexualised images of real women and minors, sparks global alarm

French ministers have reported X to prosecutors and regulators over 'sexual and sexist' content they described as 'manifestly illegal', while India’s IT ministry told X’s local unit that the platform failed to prevent the misuse of Grok in generating and circulating obscene and sexually explicit material
Abhishek Banerjee waves to the gathering at the public rally in Baruipur on Friday. (PTI picture)
Quote left Quote right

People stood in line for demonetisation. 10 years on, people are standing in line for SIR

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT