Puri Gajapati accuses ISKCON of ‘misinformation’ over Rath Yatra dates

A public disagreement has emerged between the Puri royal household and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) over the observance of Rath Yatra.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri and chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), has accused ISKCON of spreading “misinformation” about Shree Jagannath culture by organising Rath Yatra on dates not prescribed by scriptures.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has urged scholars and devotees to oppose what he described as “untimely” celebrations of the festival.

Also Read Six officials face action in Puri stampede inquiry after probe cites major crowd lapses

Addressing a gathering organised by the Shree Jagannath Chetana Research Institute in Puri on Sunday evening, Deb said that deviations from scriptural timelines threatened the sanctity of Jagannath traditions.

“Holding untimely Rath Yatra is a serious deviation. ISKCON has been violating scriptures and Shree Jagannath tradition. This has set a very dangerous trend which is now being followed by others, weakening the sanctity of Jagannath culture,” he said.

Jagannath culture refers to the religious traditions, rituals and philosophical beliefs associated with the worship of Lord Jagannath, whose principal shrine is in Puri.

According to scriptures, Rath Yatra is observed annually on Asadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi, usually falling in June or July.

Deb, who is regarded as the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, warned against what he said were departures from scriptural injunctions being justified in the name of spreading Jagannath culture.

“The practice of holding Rath Yatra on dates not sanctioned by scriptures has emerged as one of the most serious misinformation campaigns against Shree Jagannath culture,” he said.

“In the name of propagation of Jagannath culture, there are rampant violations and spread of misinformation. In October this year, ISKCON expressed its view that it will not hold Rath Yatra as per the date prescribed by scriptures,” he added.

The remarks come amid an ongoing exchange between ISKCON and the SJTMC. ISKCON has maintained that it is not feasible to organise Rath Yatra on a single tithi across countries due to logistical and administrative constraints.

Deb said repeated discussions with ISKCON had failed to resolve the issue and warned that continued silence from devotees could have consequences.

“Silence could encourage further deviations. If objections are not raised strongly, untimely observances could gradually become normalised,” he said.

He reiterated that Rath Yatra must follow the scriptural calendar and the customs practiced at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a letter dated October 19 to the SJTMC, ISKCON Governing Body Commission Chairman Govardhan Das said the organisation had agreed to observe Snana Yatra on the prescribed tithi of Jyestha Purnima in all its temples, both in India and abroad.

However, the letter made it clear that ISKCON could not accept the SJTMC’s position on holding Rath Yatra outside India strictly on the scriptural tithi followed in Puri.

Explaining its stance, ISKCON cited practical difficulties in organising processions overseas.

“In most countries outside India, worship of Lord Jagannath is followed by a small minority, and permissions for processions are difficult to obtain. Most government authorities in the West allow such processions only on weekends to avoid disruption to commercial activities,” the letter said.