MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Punjab women’s panel steps in after teen raped, sedated and filmed in Jalandhar

The commission also said in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, it may take suo motu cognizance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women

PTI Published 20.08.25, 04:58 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

The Punjab State Women Commission has taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman from Jalandhar and also directed police to take action in the matter.

Two persons allegedly raped the teenager after giving her a sedative and also made an objectionable video of her which was shared on social media, the commission said on Tuesday, terming it a "serious matter".

ADVERTISEMENT

It further informed that the woman has already filed an application in the mater.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), the commission said an officer of the rank of superintendent of police should immediately conduct an investigation in the matter and submit its report by August 22.

The commission also said in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Commission for Women Act, 2001, it may take suo motu cognizance of matters relating to violation of the rights, dignity and safety of women.

The commission takes such matters very seriously and it is committed to ensuring that the rights, dignity and status of women are protected, the letter added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sexual Abuse Rape Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s tactics mean many international students won’t make it to campus

Even students from China and India, the top two senders of international students to the United States, have been flummoxed by a maze of new obstacles the Trump administration has set up
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

I specifically stated that I had not studied the bill but I could see nothing wrong with it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT