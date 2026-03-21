Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigns amid suicide abetment allegations

Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar resigned on Saturday after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked him to step down amid allegations linked to the death of a warehousing corporation official in Amritsar.

Bhullar, MLA from Patti in Tarn Taran, denied the charge and called it baseless.

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His exit came after a video surfaced in which Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a manager with the corporation, said he had consumed a poisonous substance and accused the minister of harassment.

Mann said he has ordered a probe and that Bhullar’s resignation was meant to ensure it remains free of influence.

"What are the reasons behind it? It is a matter of probe. Before conducting the probe, we took resignation from our cabinet minister so that no one could influence the probe or could put any pressure," Mann said.

He said no negligence will be tolerated and that the transport and prisons portfolios will be given to another minister. Randhawa, who was also holding additional charge of Patti, later died. In a Facebook post, Bhullar said he wanted a fair investigation.

"Until this investigation is completed, I request the party and our chief minister to accept my resignation from the minister's post. I am sending my resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann so that this matter can be investigated properly," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Randhawa consumed Celphos and named Bhullar before his death. He claimed the official was pressured to admit taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe and to favour a particular bidder in a tender.

Majithia also alleged that Randhawa was called to Bhullar’s residence, assaulted, and that attempts were made to record a video. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the allegations serious and sought judicial intervention.

"Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, DM Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, died by suicide. Before his death, he named the minister, alleging pressure to admit a Rs 10 lakh bribe, tender manipulation, assault, and coercion.

"I urge the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court to take suo motu cognisance and ensure justice," he said. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances leading to Randhawa’s death.