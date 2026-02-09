Punjab law student shoots woman classmate dead, then shoots himself in classroom

A first-year law student allegedly shot dead his woman classmate inside a classroom at a college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Monday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The accused, identified as Prince Raj, is critically injured, while the victim, Sandeep Kaur, died on the spot. Both were classmates, aged around 19–20 years.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom, leading to her death, and then shot himself. The incident occurred at a college in Usma village before classes had begun.

Police said an investigation was underway to ascertain the motive behind the killing. While Sandeep died at the scene, Raj was rushed to hospital in critical condition, a police officer said.

CCTV footage from the college premises showed Prince, Sandeep and another female student sitting together in the classroom, with a few other students also present. Prince was seen suddenly getting up from his desk, shooting Sandeep, and then shooting himself in the head before collapsing on the floor.

The female student seated with Sandeep later stood up and checked on her, finding her motionless. Some students entered the classroom after hearing the gunshots but ran away on seeing Sandeep lying on the floor.

Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, said she received a call from the college authorities asking her to reach the campus immediately.

"I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot," Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless. She also questioned how a student was able to enter the college with a weapon.

Police said further investigation was underway. Raj is a resident of Mallian village, while Sandeep hailed from Naushehra Pannuan village.