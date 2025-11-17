Public spectacle of Lalu clan implosion as family feud erupts post-poll rout

The crushing defeat of the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD in the Bihar Assembly elections has spiralled into a humongous public feud within the state’s most influential political family, exposing deep fissures in the Lalu Prasad clan.

On Saturday, Lalu’s Singapore-based daughter, Rohini Acharya, had declared she was “quitting politics” and severing ties with the family, claiming she had been attacked with slippers at the family’s Patna home. On Sunday, her brother Tej Pratap Yadav, whom Lalu had expelled from “the party and the family” earlier this year, came out in her support and launched a blistering counteroffensive.

“I tolerated the humiliation meted out to me. But the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable,” said Tej Pratap, who had unsuccessfully contested the elections with his new outfit and foisted a candidate against Tejashwi.

In an angry online post, Tej Pratap warned those who had targeted his sister of consequences.

“Ever since I heard about slippers being raised at my sister Rohini, the pain in my heart has turned into fire.... Father, give me a signal — just one nod — and the people of Bihar will bury these 'Jaichands'," Tej Pratap wrote, invoking Lalu and describing the matter as a fight for “family honour, a daughter’s dignity and Bihar’s self-respect”.

Rohini, back in Singapore after leaving the family home on Saturday, trained her guns from afar. In a post on X, she alleged she had been “cursed” and accused of donating a “dirty kidney” to her father — referring to the transplant Lalu underwent in 2022. She accused Tejashwi’s advisers, particularly his close aide Sanjay Yadav, of orchestrating her humiliation.

The turmoil widened on Sunday with the emergence of reports that three of Lalu and Rabri Devi’s other daughters — Ragini, Chanda and Raj Laxmi — had also left the couple’s 10 Circular Road residence, distressed with the events of the past two days. Only the eldest daughter, Lok Sabha member Misa Bharti, is believed to be standing behind Tejashwi.

Speaking to reporters while heading to the airport on Saturday, an emotional Rohini had alleged she had been thrown out for questioning the party’s performance. “When you raise the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez (one of Tejashwi’s key political strategists), you are abused, disgraced and thrown out of the house,” she claimed.

Sources said Rohini had had a bitter showdown with Tejashwi on Saturday. She was reported to be upset in the run-up to the elections after being denied a ticket. Rohini had earlier lost the Saran Lok Sabha contest in 2024 and was reportedly seeking a fresh political opportunity.

So far, neither Lalu nor Rabri has commented on the family discord. Tejashwi himself has maintained silence, both on the rift and on the RJD’s electoral rout.

With the feud having spilled into the public domain and multiple family members openly airing grievances, the crisis threatens to overshadow the party’s attempts to regroup after the electoral drubbing.

RJD leaders in Patna were tightlipped about the ugly family spat.

“Mahabharat ho raha hai. Parivar ke chakkar mein party barbad hoga (A Mahabharat is being played out. The party will be ruined by the family),” an RJD leader said.