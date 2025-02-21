MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Protests erupt in Manipur over arrest of village volunteers

Demonstrators in Imphal Valley blocked roads with burning tyres after security forces arrested over 10 village volunteers in Kakching district.

PTI Published 21.02.25, 02:36 PM
In this image posted by @official_dgar via X on Feb. 21, 2025, security personnel during a search operation, in Imphal East and Tengnoupal districts, Manipur. Pistols, lathode guns, improvised mortars, IEDs, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered

Demonstrators across Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Friday burnt tyres in the middle of roads to protest the arrest of village volunteers in Kakching district, officials said.

Security personnel arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in the district and later took them to a security forces camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district, officials added.

The arrests came a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, asserting that "strict action" would be taken after the expiry of the deadline.

According to officials, the demonstrations were held in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts.

Protesters also forced the closure of roadside shops and markets in Wangkhei, Uripok, Thangmeiband, and Khurai areas of Imphal, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Manipur Unrest
