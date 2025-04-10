‘Promise fulfilled’: Emotions swell over Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

The extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States to India has drawn strong reactions from political leaders across party lines, former police officials, and survivors of the carnage, who hailed the development as a significant step towards justice and a firm message against terrorism.

1 7 The entrance of the Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi, Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025. Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will land in India today, a day after a multi-agency Indian team left from the United States with him on a special flight on Wednesday/ PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most powerful reactions came from Devika Rotawan, a survivor of the 26/11 carnage and one of the youngest witnesses in the case.

Rotawan, who was nine years old at the time of the attack and suffered a bullet wound at the CST railway station, called the extradition a “big win for India.”

“This is the beginning of the end of terrorism in India. I thank the Indian government for this achievement. I want Rana to get capital punishment, and I urge the authorities to expose all the remaining conspirators who are still hiding in Pakistan,” she said in a statement to PTI.

2 7 Tahawwur Rana/ File

64-year-old Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin and an associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Headley, is expected to be brought to India soon following the US Supreme Court’s rejection of his final plea to block extradition.

Rana is wanted by Indian agencies for his alleged role in aiding the planning and logistics of the 2008 terror attack that killed 166 people and brought Mumbai to a standstill for nearly 60 hours.

From Tharoor to Manoj Tiwari

3 7 Shashi Tharoor/ PTI

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the extradition was a welcome move and underscored the importance of bringing all conspirators of the 26/11 attacks to justice. “I think it is a good thing that we have been able to get one person extradited. 26/11 was such a horror for our country — 166 people died, brutally killed — and everyone associated with that conspiracy needs to come before the court of justice,” Tharoor said.

He also expressed hope that interrogating Rana would lead to “more details about how it happened” and “help bring others to justice.”

The BJP called the extradition a “big milestone” for India’s security agencies and credited PM Narendra Modi’s diplomatic efforts.

4 7 Shehzad Poonawalla/ PTI

“Our security, anti-terror and prosecution agencies have achieved a significant milestone. PM Modi had said that if anyone attacks India’s sovereignty, we will track them down in any corner of the world and bring them to justice. Today, that promise is being fulfilled,” said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla at a press briefing.

5 7 Deputy chief minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha/ PTI

Deputy chief minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also praised the extradition, calling it “a powerful message to the world.” “PM Modi had promised a terrorism-free and Naxalism-free India. No matter where terrorists are hiding, they will be brought back and punished,” he said.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, speaking as “a Mumbaikar,” welcomed Rana’s extradition as a victory for all the victims’ families. “This is the result of PM Modi’s consistent diplomatic dialogue since 2019, when a diplomatic note was submitted to the US regarding Rana’s extradition. It’s a befitting answer to the ISI and Major Iqbal, who along with Rana and David Headley, conceptualised the Mumbai attack. The Shiv Sena demands capital punishment for him,” she said.

6 7

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the development reflected the Modi government’s policy of zero tolerance against terror. “Before 2014, governments tried to protect such people. Today, due to PM Modi’s efforts, Tahawwur Rana is being brought back. His actions will now be judged in an Indian court,” Tiwari told ANI.

Retired Mumbai Police officer Hemant Bawdhankar, who was part of the team that responded to the 26/11 attacks, called it a “proud moment for Indian law enforcement.”

“Bringing back Rana is an achievement for the NIA. We hope he receives capital punishment. It sends a clear message that India will not spare anyone who threatens its sovereignty,” he said.

7 7 Security personnel guard outside the National Investigation Agency headauarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Apr. 10, 2025. Tahawwur Rana, a co-conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will land in India today, a day after a multi-agency Indian team left from the United States with him on a special flight on Wednesday/ PTI

Rana, who was lodged in a detention centre in Los Angeles, had tried to block his extradition on grounds of potential torture, citing the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

However, the US Supreme Court dismissed his application earlier this week, paving the way for Indian authorities to bring him back.

Rana is accused of helping Headley conduct surveillance of targets ahead of the 2008 attacks, including hotels, the CST station and the Jewish centre, which were all struck during the coordinated assault by 10 Pakistani gunmen.

Of the 10 attackers, nine were killed in gunfights with security forces, while one — Ajmal Amir Kasab — was captured alive, tried, and hanged in 2012.

The 26/11 case continues to be a reminder of the scale of cross-border terrorism faced by India. Officials said Rana’s extradition may open new leads in the investigation and further expose the Pakistan-based network behind the carnage.

RELATED TOPICS Tahawwur Rana