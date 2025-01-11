MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Priyanka Gandhi demands answers from government on value of rupee reaching 'lowest level ever'

The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the 86-mark against the US dollar for the first time on Friday

PTI Published 11.01.25, 06:58 PM
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday demanded answers from the government on the value of the rupee reaching its "lowest level ever" against the US dollar.

The rupee declined 18 paise to breach the 86-mark against the US dollar for the first time on Friday. It settled at 86.04 against the US currency.

"The value of rupee against the dollar has reached its lowest level ever. For the first time in history, the value of one dollar has become 86.4 rupees," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

She said during Manmohan Singh's tenure, when the value of one dollar was 58-59 rupees, Narendra Modi used to link the value of the rupee with the prestige of the government.

He used to say, "I know everything. The currency of any country cannot fall like this...", she said.

"Today he himself is the prime minister and all the records on the fall of the rupee have been broken. He should answer to the people of the country," the Congress leader said.

