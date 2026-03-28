PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport, flights expected to start by May

1 7 In this image posted on March 27, 2026, a view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of the Noida International Airport, which when complete will become the second aviation hub in the National Capital Region.

Commercial flight operations from the new airport, in Noida’s Jewar, are reportedly expected to begin in mid-April to May this year.

2 7 In this image posted on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, for inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The airport has reportedly got its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It usually takes around 45 days to two months from the grant of aerodrome licence to the start of actual operations.

According to a statement, it is part of a larger project which is estimated at Rs 29,560 crore and aims to position Jewar as a major aviation hub for north India.

3 7 In this image posted on March 27, 2026, a view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The cargo terminal will have an initial handling capacity of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes. A 40-acre facility is expected to promote domestic aircraft maintenance and enhance self-reliance in the aviation sector.

Officials said the airport has been designed as a multi-modal transport hub integrating road, rail, metro and regional transit systems, reducing travel time and logistics costs.

4 7 In this image posted on March 27, 2026, a view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Airport authorities said the terminal design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, featuring elements such as the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, haveli-style architecture with courtyards, and the use of local materials, art and lattice screens.

The facility also incorporates sustainable features, including natural lighting and ventilation, rainwater harvesting and plans for renewable energy use, aligned with a net-zero emissions goal.

5 7 In this image posted on March 27, 2026, a view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said the project would connect the greater Delhi region and western Uttar Pradesh with domestic and global destinations, combining "Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality".

At the inauguration, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries accompanied the prime minister.

6 7 In this image posted on March 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, for inauguration of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath said the newly inaugurated airport would act as a "launchpad" for the state's economic growth, boosting investment, trade and employment while giving Uttar Pradesh a new global identity.

He said the airport would be starting operations with one runway and would soon have a second. In the long term it is envisioned to have up to five runways.

7 7 In this image posted on March 27, 2026, a view of the newly constructed Noida International Airport, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Adityanath highlighted the airport's strategic connectivity through the Yamuna Expressway and its integration with major upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor.

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