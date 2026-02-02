MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 02 February 2026

PM Modi likely to inaugurate Noida International Airport in February: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said the airport is ready and that the process of obtaining the aerodrome licence is in its final stages

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.02.26, 01:52 PM
Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport X/@IndianTechGuide

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling that one of the state’s most ambitious infrastructure projects is nearing operational readiness.

Addressing a press conference, Adityanath said the airport is ready and that the process of obtaining the aerodrome licence is in its final stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that this month, the airport will be inaugurated by the prime minister,” he said.

Also Read

Once operational, the Noida International Airport will become Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport, adding to facilities in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar and Ayodhya.

The airport is being developed as a greenfield project in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The first phase of the project, spread across around 1,300 hectares, was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024. Since then, the launch has been deferred multiple times.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Union Budget’s tax on animal imports could spell setback for Ambani family’s Vantara

The facility has been at the centre of contention after a UN wildlife trade body claimed discrepancies last year in trade data. India’s Supreme Court cleared it of any wrongdoing
Dmitry Medvedev
Quote left Quote right

The situation is very dangerous. We are not interested in a global conflict. We're not crazy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT