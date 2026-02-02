PM Modi likely to inaugurate Noida International Airport in February: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar is likely to be inaugurated later this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling that one of the state’s most ambitious infrastructure projects is nearing operational readiness.

Addressing a press conference, Adityanath said the airport is ready and that the process of obtaining the aerodrome licence is in its final stages.

“I believe that this month, the airport will be inaugurated by the prime minister,” he said.

Once operational, the Noida International Airport will become Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport, adding to facilities in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kushinagar and Ayodhya.

The airport is being developed as a greenfield project in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The first phase of the project, spread across around 1,300 hectares, was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024. Since then, the launch has been deferred multiple times.