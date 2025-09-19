MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Narendra Modi calls Nepal’s interim Premier Sushila Karki, offers support

According to the Indian readout of the conversation, Modi also conveyed to Karki India’s readiness to continue working closely to further strengthen the special ties between the two countries

Our Special Correspondent Published 19.09.25, 05:28 AM
Sushila Karki.

Sushila Karki. Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured Nepal’s interim Premier Sushila Karki of India’s full support to Kathmandu in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability in the country after last week’s upheaval that forced the resignation of the K.P. Sharma Oli government.

“Had a warm conversation with Mrs Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow,” Modi posted on X early afternoon.

Karki emerged as the consensus candidate of all stakeholders in the Gen Z protests that led to the Oli government’s ouster and was sworn in as Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister last Friday. The next elections have been fixed for March 5, 2026, and her mandate is to steer Nepal through the next six months.

According to the Indian readout of the conversation, Modi also conveyed to Karki India’s readiness to continue working closely to further strengthen the special ties between the two countries.

The readout said Karki thanked Modi for India’s firm support to Nepal and reciprocated his desire to further strengthen ties between the two countries. The Nepalese media outlet Republica said the conversation lasted 30 minutes.

