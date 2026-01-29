President Murmu praises Modi government as Opposition disrupts address over RAM G law

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded the Narendra Modi government while addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session, amid loud Opposition protests over the new VB-G RAM G law.

Opposition members disrupted the President's address with sloganeering in the Lok Sabha as she praised the legislation, which replaces the UPA-era MGNREGA. "For employment and development in rural areas, the Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been enacted. With this reform, there will be a guarantee of 125 days of employment in villages," Murmu said.

As Opposition members raised slogans and demanded the withdrawal of the new law, BJP MPs responded by thumping desks in support.

The 62-minute address, prepared by the government, largely highlighted the achievements of the Modi administration. Murmu commended the government for building a system free from corruption and ensuring that every rupee is spent on India’s development.

The political messaging was evident in Murmu's references to social, religious and literary icons from poll-bound states such as Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala. The President began her speech by recalling the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. "India is celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram and paying homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the national song. I congratulate the Honourable Members that a special discussion in Parliament was organised on this auspicious occasion," she said.

Invoking Rabindranath Tagore, the President underlined the government’s emphasis on self-reliance, noting that Tagore believed freedom remained incomplete without self-reliance. "My government is taking continuous and concrete steps towards making India self-reliant. Today, products made under the vision of ‘Make in India’ are reaching global markets,” she said.

In a departure from recent years, Murmu also praised India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, along with other national leaders, saying they shared the belief that while differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, certain issues rise above partisan divides.

“The resolve of Viksit Bharat, the security of India, 'atmanirbharta', the Swadeshi campaign, efforts for national unity and cleanliness are matters on which parliamentarians must stand united," she said.