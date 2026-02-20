ED attaches assets worth Rs 82 crore in Ansal Hub 83 Gurgaon fraud case under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable properties valued at ₹82 crore under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the alleged real estate fraud involving the Ansal Hub-83 commercial project in Gurgaon.

The project is spread across 2.47 acres and has 147 commercial shops, 137 office spaces and two restaurant units.

The ED started the probe based on an FIR registered by Haryana police against the promoters and senior officials of M/s Ansal Housing Limited, formerly M/s Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd, and others.

The ED probe revealed that the project was launched and commercial units were sold to investors even before obtaining statutory approvals. Although the project licence expired in December 2015, the developers continued to collect money from investors and sell units till September 2023 without renewing it.