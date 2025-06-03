Police sub-inspector removed from field duty after asking Bhopal gym to bar entry of Muslims

A police sub-inspector has been removed from field duty after he allegedly asked a gym owner not to allow entry to Muslims at the facility in Bhopal, officials said on Tuesday.

The action against sub-inspector Dinesh Sharma was taken after a video surfaced on social media showing him purportedly making the controversial comments.

"No Muslim will come here to train or take training. I am telling you this clearly," the cop was seen instructing the gym owner in the clip.

According to the police, some Bajrang Dal members had visited the gym, located in the Ayodhya Nagar area of Bhopal, and raised questions over the presence of Muslim trainers at the facility.

After this, the police were called to defuse the tension there. Sharma allegedly made the comments at that time, an official said.

After a video of his comments went viral on social media, the police started an investigation into the matter.

Following the investigation, Sharma was on Monday attached to the Police Lines here, an official said.

The police have made it very clear that no such act will be allowed which creates tension between communities, the official added.

Following the incident, Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma said a list of such gyms where Muslims impart training was being prepared.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.