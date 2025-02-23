PM Modi says, Maha Kumbh united people; slams leaders who mock religion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised those opposing the country's religious and cultural traditions and termed the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the "Maha Kumbh of Unity".

He was addressing people after inaugurating the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Centre and Cancer Hospital at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maha Kumbh currently underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is taking place after 144 years due to a rare celestial alignment.

Modi said, "These days we see that there is a class of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, and are engaged in dividing people...and many a times, foreign powers too are seen trying to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people." Praising 'safai karmis' (sanitation workers) and police personnel for their great job in making the Maha Kumbh a successful event, Modi also said that in this "great Kumbh of unity", thousands of doctors and volunteers are engaged voluntarily with dedication and the spirit of service.

"People who are going to this great Kumbh of unity are appreciating these efforts," he said and also praised services rendered by ophthalmologists to people at the fair.

Referring to efforts made by his government in fighting cancer, Modi said in this year's budget, many announcements have been made to fight the disease and it has been decided that cancer medicines will be made cheaper.

Cancer daycare centres will be opened in every district of the country in the next three years, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.