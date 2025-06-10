PM Modi praises MPs, diplomats for strong global messaging on terrorism post Pahalgam attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was proud of the manner in which the multi-party delegations presented India's views in various countries on the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Modi hosted the members of the multi-party delegations, comprising parliamentarians and former diplomats, who travelled to 33 world capitals over the past few weeks.

"Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," Modi said in a post on X.

Members shared their experience with the prime minister, with the central government having already praised the work of the seven delegations comprising over 50 persons, mostly current MPs.

Former parliamentarians and ex-diplomats were also part of these delegations that visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and lauded their efforts in conveying India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"We apprised the Prime Minister of the overwhelming support extended by these friendly nations for India's resolute fight against terrorism and our unwavering commitment to global peace," Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde said in a post on X.

Shinde had led the delegation to the United Arab Emirates, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

"The Prime Minister lauded our efforts and shared his inspiring vision for enhancing India's stature on the world stage. His words have further motivated us to work tirelessly for the nation," Shinde said.

Four delegations were led by MPs of the ruling alliance, including two from the BJP, one from JD(U) and one from Shiv Sena, while three were led by opposition MPs, one each of the Congress, DMK and NCP(SP). BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijyant Panda, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule led their delegations to different parts of the world.

The government had sent the multi-party delegations to portray a message of national unity in the fight against terrorism, with the likes of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joining the ruling alliance members in championing the Indian cause abroad. Prominent former parliamentarians in the delegations included ex-Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.