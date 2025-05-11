PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with top govt functionaries, including Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.

India had accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the understanding on Saturday night and asked it to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The situation has since cooled down even though residents in several border areas continue to live in a state of apprehension following days of shelling and drone incidents.

