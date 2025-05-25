PM Modi asks NDA govts in states to adopt best governance practices for 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that caste enumeration is a step towards bringing into the mainstream of development those left behind, as he emphasised that his government does not believe in caste politics but in the empowerment of the marginalised.

Addressing a conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers, Modi said the success of Operation Sindoor was an endorsement of the country's push towards self-reliance in the defence sector, an apparent reference to the important role played by indigenous defence technology in the recent India-Pakistan conflict, sources said.

Presentations on seven best governance practices, including the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, in as many states were made by different CMs and deputy CMs. Modi suggested forming a committee to study their various aspects, including how they can be integrated elsewhere.

A synergised effort from the NDA-ruled states can speed up the realisation of 'Viksit Bharat'', he said.

Sources said the prime minister also asked leaders to avoid the tendency to speak out of turn, seen as an expression of disapproval in the backdrop of political rows triggered by insensitive and contentious remarks made by members of the ruling alliance at several places following Operation Sindoor.

Briefing reporters, BJP president J P Nadda said 20 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers attended the conclave in which two resolutions -- one hailing the valour of armed forces and PM Modi's brave leadership in the context of the recent military action and another praising the decision of caste enumeration in the next census- were passed.

Nadda said the prime minister, in his remarks, praised the armed forces. Modi also emphasised the goal to turn India into a developed country at a fast pace and to make it "powerful, capable and self-reliant", the BJP president noted.

A census of castes, Nadda said, was always part of the ruling alliance's imagination, noting that the Bihar government headed by JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the first to do it.

The resolution has made it clear that the NDA does not believe in caste politics but acknowledges the need for a caste census to bring into the mainstream of development the deprived, exploited, Dalits and others left behind. It is the need of the society, he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu did not attend the meeting due to a prior commitment in his state, sources said.

The sources said Modi noted that his government has worked for those left behind, be it geographic regions like the North East and backward districts or women as a gender, in every sector.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini proposed the resolution, which was seconded by Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, both leaders from backward classes.

The resolution on Operation Sindoor, read out by Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and seconded by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, said it has boosted the self-confidence of Indians, sources said.

Operation Sindoor has reaffirmed the NDA government's steadfast commitment to India's sovereignty and national security, and delivered an unequivocal message to cross-border terrorists, the resolution said.

It praised historic reforms under Modi in the defence sector like indigenisation, infrastructure development along the borders and modernisation, the Shiv Sena leader said.

The new national narrative is "India will respond to any terrorist attack decisively — and strictly on India’s terms." Under Modi, India is facing every challenge with fearless determination, Shinde said.

He said, "This resolution is a symbol of the NDA’s united commitment to national security and its unshakable faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi." Praising Modi's leadership, the resolution said he has always supported the armed forces and that Operation Sindoor has given a befitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors.

PM Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nadda attended the one-day conclave, where the programmes to commemorate the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term, the 50th anniversary of Emergency and a decade of International Yoga Day were discussed too.

A significant part of deliberations at this conclave was devoted to best practices by different NDA state governments. Home Minister Amit Shah spelt out the government's drive to stamp out naxalism amid the killings of a large number of ultras by security forces.

Presentations on Bastar Olympics in the once citadel of Maoists in Chhattisgarh, a campaign against child marriage in Assam, Bihar's Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyaan, Gujarat's solar electricity drive and Meghalaya's scheme for accountable governance were made.

Dhami spoke about the rolling out of the Uniform Civil Code in his state and how his government worked to remove bottlenecks in its implementation.

The meeting also paid tributes to the people killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Nadda said the prime minister underscored that water conservation programmes like building 'Amrit Sarovar' and the cleanliness campaign should be adopted as a continuous drive and not a one-off step.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.