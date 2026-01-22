PM Modi and Brazilian President Lula push for Global South cooperation in phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke on Thursday, reaffirming the growing convergence between India and Brazil and placing the Global South at the centre of their shared agenda.

Modi received a call from the Brazilian president, during which both leaders stressed that close cooperation between the two countries was vital for advancing the common interests of the Global South.

The conversation also focused on the need for reformed multilateralism to respond to shared global challenges, according to an official statement. The prime minister said he was looking forward to hosting Lula in India in the near future.

“Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon,” he added.

The leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and taking it to greater heights in the coming year. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges,” the statement said.

Recalling their meetings last year in Brasilia and South Africa, Modi and Lula noted with satisfaction the progress made across several areas of bilateral cooperation.

These include trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties.