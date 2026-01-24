Plea to ASI to take over temple: SC seeks Centre, Tamil Nadu govt’s response

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL pleading for the takeover of the ancient Thiruparankundram Murugan Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai by the ASI.

The petition also seeks a direction for the holy lamp to stay lit 24/7 atop the ancient stone pillar — Deepathoon.

The temple had been in the news recently when a single-judge bench of Madras High Court on December 1 and thereafter a division bench on January 6 directed the Tamil Nadu government to permit devotees to light the lamp at the temple. The state authorities, however, chose to challenge the two concurrent directions before the apex court, which is yet to come up for consideration.

On Friday, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi, after hearing advocate C.R. Jaysukin appearing for the Hindu Dharma Parishad, represented by its managing trustee K.K. Ramesh, and senior advocate P. Vallikappan representing the Tamil Nadu government, issued notices to the respondents to reply within four weeks. The petitioner has sought the following directions from the Supreme Court:

The takeover and control of the entire Thirupparankundram Lord Murugan Subramaniya Swamy Temple, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, by the central archaeological department

The authorities must keep the lamp burning on top of the Deepathoon on top of the Thiruparankundram Hill Dheepa Pillar 24/7

Every year, on the day of Karthigai in December, the entire Thiruparankundram hill must be lit with lamps and Muruga devotees must be allowed to worship.

According to the petition, the Lord Murugan Temple, is highly revered by millions of Hindus and the lamp-lighting ceremony had been continuing for 600 years.

It was submitted that the lamp-lighting custom has been continuing for centuries, particularly during Karthigai (December), which is sacred as devotees believe that Lord Shiva, Lord Thirumal and Lord Brahma appear in the form of fire. The petitioner

has cited references to the practice from ancient literature such as Akananuru and Seevaka Chintamani.

The Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple is a cave structure built by the Pandyas in the 6th century. Legend has it that Lord Murugan, after vanquishing demon Soorapadman, worshipped Lord Shiva at this place.

However, in recent days, tensions have been brewing around the temple, which is near a dargah. The Tamil Nadu government had prohibited the lamp-lighting ceremony despite the high court orders, following which some organisations had filed contempt petitions in Madras High Court, which are pending.