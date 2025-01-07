People will teach BJP a lesson in upcoming polls: Mallikarjun Kharge as he attacks Modi govt on inflation

"Awakened" people will teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday as he targeted the Modi government over inflation and asked when will it be reduced.

His remarks came after the Election Commission announced the schedule for Delhi assembly polls, which will be held in a single phase on February 5.

"Narendra Modi ji, is there any plan to increase public savings in the budget, or will you continue to trouble the public with backbreaking inflation," Kharge asked in a post in Hindi on X.

He alleged that over the past six months, prices of essential medicines and everyday items like oil, tea, coffee, biscuits, soap, etc, have gone up.

"Every person is troubled by the senseless rates and tax burden of GST, consumption has fallen, entire India is worried about economic slowdown. There is no importance of nine pre-budget consultations, when you do not intend to discuss 'how inflation will be reduced'," the Congress chief said.

"The BJP's job is to loot the public and benefit its billionaire friends. In the coming elections, the awakened public will teach a lesson to the BJP," Kharge said.

Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

