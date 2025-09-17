Patna high court directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM Modi, his late mother

The Patna High Court on Wednesday directed the Congress to take off from its social media handles an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother.

Acting Chief Justice P B Bajanthri passed the order on a petition filed by advocate Vivekanand Singh and others, who had called the video a "defamatory publication" and violative of restraints placed on political parties under the Representation of the People Act.

Additional Solicitor General of India K N Singh, who appeared for the Union government, told PTI "the court has made it clear that the video shall remain withdrawn till the next date of hearing".

In the petition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union government and the Election Commission were also named as respondents.

"The court, while ordering immediate withdrawal of the video, has also issued notices to Gandhi, Facebook, Twitter and Google," EC's counsel Siddharth Prasad told PTI.

The high court is likely to mention the next date in the order sheet, which would be uploaded on its website.

The Bihar Congress had last week posted the video on its X handle, which portrayed Modi's mother criticising him for his politics.

On September 10, the Bihar Congress unit posted the 36-second video, marked "AI GENERATED" in which the "Prime Minister is seen dreaming about his late mother who is criticising him over his policies in poll-bound Bihar."

Based on a complaint filed by Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, Delhi Police on September 13 registered a case against the Congress and its IT cell, in connection to the video.

The party also suggested that the video was released as a political provocation ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year.

Congress defended the post, saying no disrespect was intended. "What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is it disrespectful neither to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son," Congress' media and publicity department Pawan Khera said.

During the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress and RJD in Darbhanga on August 27, slogans with expletives directed at PM Modi and Heeraben Modi were allegedly chanted from the stage.

PM Modi responded sharply, saying the incident was "unimaginable" and "an insult to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country".

He stressed that his mother had "nothing to do with politics".