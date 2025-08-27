MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 August 2025

Patiala man held after stillborn’s body dumped, dog found carrying severed head

A dog was seen carrying the head of an infant near Ward number 4 of Rajindra Hospital

PTI Published 27.08.25, 11:39 PM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it had arrested the father of an infant whose severed head was found at Rajindra Hospital.

A dog was seen carrying the head of an infant near Ward number 4 of Rajindra Hospital here.

ADVERTISEMENT

A probe into the matter was ordered on Tuesday by Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma told reporters that a woman had given birth to a stillborn baby in the maternity ward of the hospital.

Following hospital protocol, the administration handed over the body of the infant to the father, Girdhari Lal, for the last rites.

Girdhari Lal instead wrapped the baby's body in a plastic cover and threw it in the hospital's garbage bin, police said.

"The case has now been fully investigated, and the accused father has been arrested," Sharma said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Stillbirth Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘It’s not just about Russian oil’: Scott Bessent points to India ‘dragging’ trade talks with US

Donald Trump’s treasury secretary says Delhi has been ‘performative’ in negotiations, cites ‘very good rapport’ between the President and Prime MInister Narendra Modi to express hope that all will be well, eventually
Balaram Patil.
Quote left Quote right

My constituency, Panvel, is where possibly the largest voter fraud has been committed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT