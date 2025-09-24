MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Passenger allegedly bitten by rat at Indore airport amid hospital rodent outrage

After the incident, the passenger was administered an injection and given antibiotic tablets by the airport doctor

PTI Published 24.09.25, 04:57 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Even as the outrage over the death of two newborn girls after a rat attack at a hospital in Indore has barely subsided, a passenger has claimed he was bitten by the rodent at the local airport.

Officials on Wednesday said a man travelling from Indore to Bengaluru was allegedly bitten by a rat in the departure area of the Indore airport on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident, the passenger was administered an injection and given antibiotic tablets by the airport doctor, they said.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Director Vipinkant Seth told PTI that the passenger was possibly bitten by a rat and was immediately given proper treatment.

"We have once again carried out pest control in the airport premises following this incident," he said.

Two newborn girls, suffering from different congenital health issues, died after rats attacked them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the city's government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH) on the night of August 31 and September 1, according to officials.

Faced with allegations of gross negligence, the MYH administration has claimed that the deaths were not related to rat bites and that the two newborns succumbed to pre-existing serious health problems due to different congenital health problems.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters torch BJP office in Leh over Ladakh statehood demand, clash with police personnel

The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference following a Coalition of the Willing Summit at the Elysee presidential Palace, in Paris, France on September 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

India mostly with us. Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think Trump can manage it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT