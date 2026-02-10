Parents, teachers push internet safety into core curriculum as AI reshapes online risks: survey

A majority of parents and educators want internet safety to be taught as part of the core school curriculum, amid growing concerns over online threats and malicious content faced by children, a new survey has found.

The study, which drew responses from 1,800 parents and 300 teachers, examined how artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the digital environment and shaping the way students learn, socialise and access information.

According to the survey, 32 per cent of respondents supported introducing internet safety as a standalone subject with weekly classes, while 24 per cent favoured integrating it into existing core subjects such as computer studies.

The findings reflect rising anxiety over the pace at which AI-driven platforms are changing online spaces, often exposing students to risks that traditional classroom instruction does not adequately address.

Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige School, which conducted the survey, said the results underline an urgent shift in educational priorities.

“Our parents and teachers are telling us clearly — the digital world our students inhabit today is fundamentally different from the one we grew up in. With AI reshaping every corner of the internet, online safety is no longer optional, it is essential literacy,” Jain said.

"We have a responsibility to equip our students not just with academic knowledge, but with the awareness and tools to navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem safely and intelligently," he said, asserting that educators should be committed to building a curriculum that prepares children for both opportunities and risks of tomorrow.

According to the survey, 34 per cent participants flagged cyberbullying prevention and reporting mechanisms as their primary concern, while protection from inappropriate content and online predators was a priority for 29 per cent respondents.

Privacy protection and responsible sharing of personal information was flagged as an urgent need by 22 per cent participants, while 15 per cent advocated managing screen time and preventing digital addiction.

When asked about the necessary frequency of the digital safety curriculum, 42 per cent called for monthly sessions, 35 per cent supported termly programmes, 16 per cent advocated biannual sessions, while only 7 per cent believed annual sessions would be adequate.

When asked about how concerned they were regarding the emerging threats, 40 per cent respondents said they were 'extremely concerned' about students' exposure to inappropriate content and online safety threats, describing it as a daily worry requiring immediate action, while 24 per cent said they were 'moderately concerned', the report said.

"However, only 12 per cent felt 'very prepared' to actively address online safety. The majority, 51 per cent indicated they feel 'somewhat prepared' but need more resources and training, while 29 per cent admitted they feel 'minimally prepared' and struggle to keep pace with rapid technology changes," it added.