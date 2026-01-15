MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 January 2026

Pakistani drones spotted along LoC, IB in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Samba

Pakistani drones were spotted along the LoC in Poonch and the IB in Samba, prompting security forces to activate anti-UAS measures

PTI Published 15.01.26, 10:50 PM
Representational image

Representational image File

Pakistani drones were spotted hovering along the Indo-Pak border in the twin districts of Poonch and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security forces to activate their anti-unmanned aerial system to respond effectively on Thursday night.

The drones were seen hovering along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the Ramgarh sector of Samba district, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

A drone was seen near posts along the LoC in Poonch, leading the forces to implement their anti-UAS measures. Similarly, another drone was sighted along the International Border in the Ramgarh sector, sources added.

Meanwhile, troops remain on high alert along the border with Pakistan.

On Tuesday night, Army personnel opened fire to intercept multiple suspected Pakistani drones that had entered Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Student suicides must be reported immediately, SC directs higher education bodies

The Supreme Court directed all HEIs to report any student suicide or unnatural death to police and submit annual data to regulators
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

Mamata Banerjee took away all files. This is theft. She took a ED officer’s phone as well

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT