Pahalgam terrorists still not caught: Jairam Ramesh reminder day before PM’s Kashmir visit

The terrorists responsible for killing 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22 have still not been apprehended, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reminded on Thursday, the day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Prime the Baramulla (Kashmir)-Udhampur (Jammu) rail link, part of which is the Chenab bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge.

“The Prime Minister is visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. Surely he is aware that the terrorists directly responsible for the brutal terrorist attacks at Pahalgam on April 22nd have still not been brought to justice. And according to some reports that have not been denied, these very terrorists were also involved in the terror attacks in Poonch in Dec 2023 and in Gagangir and Gulmarg in Oct 2024,” Ramesh wrote on his X (Twitter) handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi will on Friday launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 46,000 crore at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and inaugurate the Chenab bridge.

He will also flag off Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar.and inaugurate the Anji Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district.